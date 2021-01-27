Cormac Ryan Is Out For Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

When Notre Dame takes on #20 Virginia Tech this evening both the Fighting Irish and Hokies will be short-handed. Notre Dame announced prior to the start of the matchup that guard Cormac Ryan will miss the contest with a foot injury that he suffered in the win over Miami.

Ryan has averaged 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Fighting Irish up to this point in the season. Prior to scoring just five points against Miami, a game in which he was limited in minutes, Ryan had reached double figures in three straight contests.

The loss of Ryan leaves a normally short-handed Notre Dame squad even thinner. Notre Dame's tweet about Ryan's injury noted he would be available for Saturday's game against Pitt.

Virginia Tech will be without second-leading scorer Tyrece Radford, who was suspended indefinitely just two days ago. Radford was averaging 11.1 points per game prior to his suspension.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter