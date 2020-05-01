Notre Dame Hoops Signee Named First Team All-State

Notre Dame 2020 hoops signee Elijah Taylor capped his high school career by earning first-team Class 4A all-state honors.

Taylor led Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter to a 21-7 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals before the tournament was canceled after the COVID-19 panic began.

Taylor was the first player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2020 recruiting class. The Fighting Irish staff needed to add length and size to the roster, and the 6-8 forward certainly brings that.

Taylor is a high-motor player that gives tremendous effort on both ends of the court. He can get points from set plays and coming off screens, and he can do damage by running the floor, attacking the basket and getting on the glass. His ability to make an impact on the offensive end without needing the ball run through him will fit well next season.

Taylor's hustle and defensive prowess will be needed on the 2020-21 Irish roster. Notre Dame is very guard heavy, so Taylor and fellow 2020 signee Matt Zona of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic will have a chance to get on the court right away, something freshmen don't often do at Notre Dame.

The left-handed big-man has impressive length and shows the foot quickness and instincts to thrive on defense. He's an athletic and strong young athlete, which only adds to his opportunity to earn early playing time.

