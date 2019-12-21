IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Game Preview: Notre Dame vs. Indiana

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame (8-3) and Indiana (10-1) square off today in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis, and its an opportunity for the Fighting Irish to continue its winning ways. It's the ninth annual Crossroads Classic, and Notre Dame has a 4-4 record, although the Irish are just 1-3 against the Hoosiers.

GAME INFO

Start Time: 12:00 PM (Eastern)
TV: ESPN (Jason Benetti, play-by-play / Jimmy Dykes - analyst)
Spread: Indiana -2.5

THE OPPONENT

Indiana head coach Archie Miller is in his third season in Bloomington and the Hoosiers are off to their best start under him. Miller went 139-63 in six seasons at Dayton prior to moving onto Indiana, leading the Flyers to the NCAA Tournament in his final four seasons, including an Elite Eight run in 2013-14.

Indiana jumped out to an 8-0 start to the season, which included an 80-64 victory over then 17th-ranked Florida State. Its only loss on the season was to Wisconsin, but the Hoosiers bounced back and won their last two contests.

The top player for Indiana is 6-9 freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, a former five-star recruit. Jackson-Davis is averaging 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The talented first-year big man is coming off an overtime performance against Nebraska in which he scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds. Jackson-Davis has racked up five double-doubles on the season and is averaging 2.0 blocks per game.

Indiana has a balanced attack, with several players capable of taking games over. Forward Justin Smith has two games with over 20 points, and he racked up 16 points and 10 boards in the win over Nebraska. Veteran guard Al Durham has seven games in double figures and senior guard Devonte Green scored 30 points in the upset win over Florida State.

This will be the third game back for guard Rob Phinisee, who missed five games with a concussion. The sophomore scored 16 points off the bench in the win over Nebraska.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Notre Dame's season was on the brink after a blowout road loss at Maryland was followed by a crushing home loss to Boston College. The Irish bounced back with an impressive victory (110-71) over lowly Detroit-Mercy and then punished UCLA (75-61).

The Irish have a game with Alabama A&M following this contest, and then Notre Dame starts ACC play with three road contests in its first four league games. The one home game is against No. 3 Louisville.

Notre Dame needs to go into ACC play with double-digit wins and riding a hot streak. Back-to-back wins over UCLA and Indiana would certainly be good resume builders, and would allow the Irish to continue building confidence.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Notre Dame should be able to matchup well against Indiana's bigs, as both senior John Mooney and Juwan Durham have been playing good basketball of late. Of course, the lack of depth in the post means they must stay out of trouble, but if they do they should be able to hold their own.

The key for Notre Dame is guard play. Indiana has good scorers on the perimeter, and they bring guards off the bench that can score. Senior guard TJ Gibbs and sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb will have their hands full on the defensive end, and they must close out on the Indiana shooters and make them take contested shots.

On the opposite end, Notre Dame needs Hubb to attack the basket early and often, and Gibbs needs to knock down shots. When Gibbs gets hot and Hubb is aggressive the Irish offense is at its best.

The bench matchup will also be intriguing. Indiana will use twice as many players off the bench, and there is scoring coming off the bench. Notre Dame also has scoring coming off the bench in Dane Goodwin (11.7 PPG) and Nate Laszewski (7.8 PPG), and if those two sophomores get hot the Irish could have a successful afternoon.

INDIANA LINEUP

Screen Shot 2019-12-21 at 12.24.30 AM

NOTRE DAME LINEUP

Screen Shot 2019-12-21 at 12.24.44 AM

SCHEDULES/RESULTS

Screen Shot 2019-12-21 at 12.11.09 AM

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pro Football Focus Ranks The Bowl Quarterbacks

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame QB Ian Book ranks in the middle of the pack among bowl quarterbacks

Notre Dame Football: National Signing Day Live Blog

Bryan Driskell

All the analysis and updates of Notre Dame's 2020 signees on National Signing Day

2020 Notre Dame Class Grades: Defense

Bryan Driskell

Grading Notre Dame's 2020 defensive class

2020 Class Grades: Offense

Bryan Driskell

Grading the Notre Dame offensive haul for the 2020 recruiting class.

Recruiting: Signing Day Recap - Superlatives

Bryan Driskell

Recapping the early signing period for Notre Dame and its 2020 class

Notre Dame 2021 Recruiting: Needs On Offense

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down the needs for Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting on offense.

Notre Dame Lands Cornerback Ramon Henderson

Bryan Driskell

The Irish added a Signing Day pickup of the speedy cornerback from California.

Two Year Grades: Notre Dame Offense

Bryan Driskell

Grading Notre Dame's offensive recruiting over the last two years.

Notre Dame 2021 Recruiting: Needs On Defense

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down the needs for Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting on defense.

Notre Dame Recruiting: 2020 Offense Big Board

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down and ranking the offensive players in the 2020 Notre Dame class