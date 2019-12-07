Game Preview: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Notre Dame (6-2) returns home to take on Boston College (4-5) in its second ACC game of the season. The Irish are 21-10 all-time against the Eagles and have won 13-straight games in the series.

GAME INFO

Start Time: 2:00 PM (Eastern)

TV: ESPN U (Jordan Bernfield - play-by-play; Dalen Cuff - analyst)

Spread: Notre Dame -13.5

THE OPPONENT

Boston College won its first three games of the season, including an ACC opening victory over Wake Forest (77-70) to start the season. The Eagles lost five of their next six games, including four straight defeats as they head to Notre Dame.

Like Notre Dame, the Eagles have struggled offensively this season. Boston College ranks 13th in scoring offense, 11th in field-goal percentage and 10th in three-point shooting. The Eagles also rank 13th in rebounding.

Former five-star recruit Derryck Thornton leads the Eagles in scoring, with the graduate senior guard averaging 14.8 points and a team-leading 4.1 assists. Thornton also averages 4.1 turnovers per game and is shooting just 39.8-percent from the floor.

Senior big-man Nic Popovic is the top frontcourt player for the Eagles, averaging 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. Popovic isn't shooting as well this season, making just 44.3-percent of his shots after knocking down 52.6-percent last season and 50.7-percent as a junior.

The 6-11 veteran can stretch the defense with his perimeter shooting, having twice knocked down three shots from deep in a game.

Freshman guard Jay Heath has scored in double figures in all five games he's played this season, and athletic sophomore forward Jairus Hamilton is coming off a season-high 12 points in their most recent game.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Notre Dame cannot afford to drop a game at home to Boston College. Doing so would make getting to .500 in the league by season's end incredibly difficult. The Eagles have finished in the bottom half of the standings for nine straight seasons, and Notre Dame must beat that kind of team at home.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

This is a matchup of of scuffling backcourts. Notre Dame's backcourt is filled with three players shooting less than 40-percent from the floor. Veterans Rex Pflueger (33.3-percent) and TJ Gibbs (30.2-percent) have especially struggled with their shot.

Heath is shooting well (46.3-percent) but Thornton is less than 40-percent as well. The two Boston College guards have combined to average six turnovers per game.

Notre Dame's backcourt needs to get going, especially Gibbs and Hubb, and they need to pressure the Eagle guards on both ends of the court.

KEYS TO VICTORY

1. The Guards Must Get Going: The Irish guards have been scuffling of late, and they really struggled against Maryland. Gibbs and Pflueger combined to go 0-13 from the floor with five turnovers. They must play better against the Eagles.

2. Go After Thornton: Thornton is prone to turning it over, and if the Irish can be aggressive against him that could result in them jumping out to an early lead. It would also keep the BC offense from getting into any kind of rhythm. Thornton has been in foul trouble multiple games, as has Heath. Getting to the line would be a good way to jump start the scuffling backcourt.

SCHEDULE/RESULTS

THE LINEUPS

NOTRE DAME

BOSTON COLLEGE

