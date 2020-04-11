Notre Dame Lands Transfer Guard Trey Wertz

Notre Dame has added a talented point guard to its roster by picking up Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz, who picked the Irish over North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio State, Arizona, Oklahoma and Butler.

Wertz played two seasons for the Broncos. He will sit out the 2020-21 season and then have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Charlotte, N.C. native scored 11.9 points and handed out 3.9 assists per game in just 28.6 minutes per contest this past season as a sophomore. That came after he scored 12.2 points and handed out 4.7 assists per game as a freshman. Wertz saw his turnovers per game average improve, going from 3.8 as a freshman to just 2.7 as a sophomore.

Wertz knocked down 48.9% of his shots this past season, which included 40% from behind the arc. That was up from 31.7% from behind the three-point stripe as a freshman.

The 6-4 guard is not an elite athlete, but he's a highly skilled perimeter player and a crafty scorer. He has an effective jump shot that is dangerous from the mid-range to deep zones. His shot from deep is smooth and should be a major weapon in the Irish offense. At Santa Clara he also showed the ability to break down the defense and get to the rim. He could play either guard spot in the Irish offense, and his game is an ideal fit for the Mike Brey offense.

Wertz scored a season-high 31 points on 10-12 shooting in a January 18 victory over Pacific. His career best was 33 points as a freshman in an 81-70 victory over Jackson State.

