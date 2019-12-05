Irish
Notre Dame Offense Stalls Out In Loss At Maryland

Bryan Driskell

After a quick start, the Notre Dame offense was not up to the task as the Fighting Irish dropped a 72-51 contest at No. 3 Maryland.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 9-4 lead and took a 13-11 lead into the third media timeout. The Irish defense was stingy early, and big men John Mooney and Juwan Durham paced the offense.

Maryland closed out the opening half on a 21-9 run, and ultimately went on a 29-9 that blew the game open.

Notre Dame's offense never got rolling against Maryland, with the Irish shooting just 8-28 in the first first half, which included just one make in 11 attempts from deep. Notre Dame finished the game just 18-62 (29-percent) and 7-25 (28-percent) from behind the arc.

Mooney paced the Irish offense with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the veteran knocked down three of his six shots from deep. 

The Irish guards struggled all game long. Seniors TJ Gibbs and Rex Pflueger combined to go 0-13 from the field. Pflueger also turned the ball over five times. Sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb scored 13 in the game but went just 5-of-16 from the field.

Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith leading the way with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Guard Eric Ayala scored 15 points in the win while adding five rebounds and five assists. Guards Darryl Morsell (10) and Aaron Wiggins (11) also reached double figures and combined for 14 rebounds.

The loss was made worse when sophomore guard Robby Carmody went down with a knee injury in the second half and had to be carted off the court. Carmody had five points in 13 minutes before his injury.

Notre Dame falls to 6-2 on the season. The Irish return home for an ACC matchup against Boston College on Saturday at 2:00 PM (Eastern). Maryland remains unbeaten (9-0) and will kick off its Big Ten schedule on Saturday against Illinois.

