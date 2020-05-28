IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame And Kentucky Add Hoops Series

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame and Kentucky dropped a bombshell on college basketball fans when they announced that the two would be renewing a series between the two programs - a rivalry that dates back to 1929, a rivalry that hasn’t had a series with each other since 2001-2004.

It was announced today that Notre Dame and Kentucky would play a three game series starting on December 12th this upcoming season and continuing for the next two seasons. This year’s game will be held in Rupp Arena, on Kentucky’s home court. The 2022 matchup will be in South Bend at Purcell Pavilion, while the middle of the three games will be at a neutral site - still yet to be determined.

The last time these two teams played was in the 2015 Elite Eight. Kentucky was unbeaten and the number one team in the country, and Notre Dame was coming off one of the university’s greatest regular seasons ever and an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Championship. 

In what was one of the more entertaining games of the past decade, Kentucky narrowly squeaked by as a Jerian Grant heave at the buzzer wouldn’t go down. Notre Dame would lose 68-66 and Kentucky would go on to lose their Final Four matchup to Wisconsin, a game that many Irish fans feel could have been won. A season that is still felt by Notre Dame fans today, for both its highs and the final low.

The two programs have squared off 62 times before and Kentucky owns a commanding lead in the series with 43 wins. Notre Dame dominated the series early on, winning seven of the first eight matchups, but Kentucky has been dominant ever since. Since 1990, Kentucky and Notre Dame have played each other 14 times, with the Wildcats winning 12 of those games - including a 10 game winning streak from 1990-2004. 

The last four matchups have been split, with the Irish taking down Kentucky during the 2009 NIT and both teams winning one game during the old SEC/Big East Invitational. As mentioned earlier, Kentucky defeated Notre Dame at the 2015 NCAA Tournament during the Elite Eight.

With Kentucky added to the 2020 slate, Notre Dame now has a decent chunk of their non conference schedule finished. On top of Kentucky, head coach Mike Brey and his squad will take on Eastern Washington on Nov. 17, Liberty on Nov. 20, and Purdue as part of the Crossroads Classic. Notre Dame is also scheduled to play in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 23 and 24, alongside Vanderbilt, UConn and USC.

Kentucky adds a dynamic dimension to the schedule, and an opponent that Notre Dame basketball fans should be very familiar with.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @LasVegasIrish09
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brian Kelly Is College Football's Fifth Best Coach

CBS Sports ranked Notre Dame head coach as the fifth best coach in college football

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

ESPN: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah A Top Draft Prospect

ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay ranks Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as one of his top draft prospects for 2021

Bryan Driskell

by

Matt0315

Notre Dame Could Clear Two Championship Road Blocks In 2020

Notre Dame has two final hurdles it must clear to be a true title contender, and the 2020 schedule has both

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Brock Wright Gets Last Shot At Making An Impact

Senior tight end Brock Wright gets a last chance at living up to his prep billing

Bryan Driskell

Tommy Tremble Has The Tools To Be A Game Changer

Junior tight end Tommy Tremble has the talent to become one of the nation's top tight ends in 2020

Bryan Driskell

NFL Depth Chart Breakdown For Chase Claypool

Breaking down the competition for former Notre Dame star Chase Claypool to get on the field as a rookie

Bryan Driskell

Recruiting Dead Period Extended Once Again

The NCAA Division I Council has once again extended the dead period for recruiting

Bryan Driskell

by

t13bru

Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For Four-Star Defensive End

Connecticut defensive end Kechaun Bennett put Notre Dame in its Top 6

Bryan Driskell

by

Slobie

Prince Kollie Focused On Faith And Academics

Notre Dame linebacker target Prince Kollie puts a great deal of emphasis on his faith and academics

Mason Plummer

by

Nathan Erbach

Freshman Chris Tyree Brings Home Run Talent To The Backfield

Incoming freshman running back Chris Tyree has elite speed, something the Notre Dame backfield currently lacks.

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd