Notre Dame Lands Elite 5-Star Point Guard

The Niele Ivey era has kicked off in impressive fashion, as the new Notre Dame head coach picked up a commitment from Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy five-star point guard Olivia Miles.

Miles is ranked as the No. 2 player in the entire country by ESPN and the No. 4 overall player by Prospects nation. Both rank her as the best point guard in the nation.

Elite point guard play was a staple of the Notre Dame era over the last decade, and Miles projects to continue that legacy. Her film is incredibly impressive. Miles shows an elite handle and her passing prowess and instincts are tremendous.

Athletically, she is smooth with excellent feet, which shouldn’t come as a surprise when you consider she’s also an outstanding soccer player.

ESPN recently released a list of the top 10 high school basketball players in the country regardless of class, and Miles ranked 5th in that analysis.

Here is their analysis:

“Miles adds depth, athleticism and size to any roster. The second-ranked prospect in the Class of 2021, Miles has the ability to do it all on the court. She averaged 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists as a junior for Blair Academy this season.

"Yet another one of (Page) Bueckers and (Azzi) Fudd’s USA Basketball teammates, Miles is a cerebral and unselfish student of the game with strong fundamentals. She can read defenses, play up-tempo, defend in pressure and bury shots to the arc.”

Miles averaged a combined 14.7 points and 6.8 assists per game as a freshman and sophomore. She isn't a high volume scorer at the prep level but her offensive game is impressive nonetheless. She's aggressive getting to the rim and has a smooth perimeter stroke.

