Notre Dame Lands Yale Transfer Forward Paul Atkinson

Notre Dame's quest to add to its frontcourt certainly got some great news with the decision of 6-10 Yale transfer Paul Atkinson announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish hoops program.

Atkinson will sit out the 2020-21 season and be eligible for the Irish next season.

The Florida native averaged 17.6 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs during the shortened 2019-20 season. He averaged 9.3 points as a freshman at Yale and 9.1 points as a sophomore.

Atkinson has plenty of experience playing against power programs. Last season, he scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against Oklahoma State, had 12 points and eight boards against Penn State, scored 20 points in a win over Clemson, had 10 points and seven rebounds in a three-point loss to North Carolina.

He ended the season with a 23-point, 6-rebound effort in a loss to Harvard.

Landing Atkinson is huge for Notre Dame, who could lose Juwan Durham after this season. Atkinson gives the Irish a skilled big man that can play and score in the post.

