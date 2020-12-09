Notre Dame Loses Big Lead, Falls To Ohio State

Notre Dame missed a huge opportunity to earn a win over a ranked team, but the Irish blew a big second half lead and the #22 Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Irish 90-85.

In a battle of runs, Ohio State struck the first blow by knocking down triples on three straight possession to take an early 11-6 lead. Notre Dame responded with an 8-0 run of its own to ultimately go up 18-13. Back-to-back deep knock downs from guard Prentiss Hubb sparked the first Notre Dame run.

A three-pointer from guard Cormac Ryan, who scored 15 points in the first half, extended the Irish lead to 25-18, but the Buckeyes responded with an immediate 8-0 run that was capped off by a three-pointer from guard Duane Washington Jr.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey was forced to call a timeout, and out of that break the Irish ran a set that got guard Dane Goodwin free for a turnaround jump from the free throw line that put the Irish back on top.

The two teams traded baskets and Washington tied it up at 34-34 with his second three-pointer of the half.

While Ohio State struck the first blow in the opening half it was Notre Dame that dealt the most severe shot.

Ryan knocked down a running jumper as the shot clock got low to kick off an 8-0 run to end the half. While the Irish did a lot of damage early in the game from deep, it was the down low work that fueled the final run. Senior Juwan Durham got beat out four Ohio State players for an offensive rebound and his put back attempted resulted in a goal tend.

On Notre Dame’s next possession, Hubb knocked down a mid-range jumper from the same spot that Ryan hit his previous shot. The Irish guard stole a pass and started an Irish break that ended with a dunk from forward Nate Laszewski to put the Irish up 42-34, which is how the half ended.

Notre Dame went down low for its success early in the second half, but the Irish offense got cold for a bit as Ohio State clawed back into the game. An 11-point Irish lead turned into one as the Irish struggled to stop the Buckeyes at the rim, forcing Brey to call a timeout with the Irish clinging to a one-point lead at 61-60.

After a fruitless possession on offense, Durham fouled out trying to block a shot at the other end. A pair of free throws by C.J. Walker gave Ohio State a 62-61 lead, its first of the second half.

Durham fouled out with 8:44 left in the game, and the Buckeyes took advantage by dominating in the paint the remainder of the game.

Ohio State continued to out-play the Irish, and every time Notre Dame tried to answer the Buckeyes either made a stop or hit a clutch shot. Notre Dame tied the game or cut the lead to one multiple times in the final 10 minutes, but the Irish could not make enough plays to pull out the win.

The Irish had a chance at the end to tie, but after dribbling out for much of the possession, Hubb turned the ball over and the Buckeyes iced the game at the line.

Ohio State out-scored Notre Dame 20-10 in the paint in the second half and knocked down 16 free throws. The Buckeyes also had a 15-3 advantage on points off turnovers in the second half. That combination of factors doomed the Irish in the final 10 minutes.

Hubb led all scorers with 26 points to go with six rebounds and six assists. Laszewski scored 17 points on just seven shots to go with nine rebounds. Goodwin scored 16 points and Ryan finished with 15, although he was shut out completely in the second half.

Ohio State had a balanced attack, with five players finishing in double figures.

Notre Dame returns to action on Saturday when it heads to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

