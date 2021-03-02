Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld Wins ACC Freshman of the Year Honors

Notre Dame freshman forward Maddy Westbeld was voted as the best freshman in the ACC

Notre Dame freshman forward Maddy Westbeld was named the ACC Freshman of the Year. This honor was determined by a vote of the ACC coaches.

Westbeld led Notre Dame with 14.9 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game, both of which led the Irish. Her 14.9 points also was tops among league freshmen. Westbeld finished second on the Irish squad in assists (49), blocks (18) and steals (27).

Westbeld was also named to the All-ACC freshman squad and was voted as a second-team All-ACC player by the league coaches. According to the Notre Dame release, Westbeld was voted as a first-team All-ACC by a "Blue-Ribbon media panel."

Notre Dame also noted in the release that Westbeld was the only freshman in the entire country and only player from a Power 5 program, regardless of class, to score at least 14.5 points, grab 7.5 rebounds, hand out at least 2.5 assists and record at least 1.4 steals.

Brianna Turner (2014-15) is the only other Notre Dame player to win the ACC Freshman of the Year honor.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter