Niele Ivey Has Been Named The Head Basketball Coach At Notre Dame

The Notre Dame women's basketball team is replacing legendary head coach Muffet McGraw with former assistant and star guard Niele Ivey.

McGraw announced her retirement earlier today, and within minutes Ivey was named her successor.

Ivey played guard for Notre Dame from 1997-2001. She helped lead the Irish to their first national championship, averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 steals per game during the tournament.

She was hired as an assistant coach at Notre Dame in 2007, and she spent the next 12 seasons on the Irish sidelines. She was a top assistant for the 2017-18 squad that won the second title in school history.

Her work developing guards at Notre Dame was a key to the program's 386-55 record during his 12 years as an assistant coach.

Following the 2018-19 season, Ivey was hired as an assistant coach by the Memphis Grizzlies.

