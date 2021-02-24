Notre Dame Offense Struggles During Loss To Louisville

Notre Dame suffered its third road loss in four games as the Fighting Irish lost to Louisville by a 69-57 score. Notre Dame falls to 9-12 overall and 6-9 in ACC play.

Notre Dame trailed the entire game as the offense struggled from start to finish. The Irish missed six of their first eight shots as Louisville jumped out to an early 11-4 lead. Notre Dame cut the Cardinals lead to 15-11 with 12 minutes left in the opening half, but it would never get any closer.

Notre Dame got as close as five points in the second half (56-51) after a Cormac Ryan three-pointer, but Louisville answered with seven straight points to push the lead back to double digits, and the Irish never got it within 10 points the remainder of the game.

Juwan Durham reached double figures for the seven straight game, leading the offense with 18 points while making nine of 15 shots from the floor. Guard Prentiss Hubb was the only other Notre Dame player to reach double figures (14 points). Ryan had nine points and eight rebounds coming off the bench.

Leading scorer Nate Laszewski finished with just two points, going 0-8 from the field, including 0-6 from behind the arc.

Notre Dame made just 36.8% of its shots from the field and made just 7-28 from three-point territory. Louisville out-rebounded Notre Dame by a 45-30 margin.

The Irish will stay on the road for its next contest, a Feb. 27 matchup against Boston College.

