Notre Dame Five-Star Guard Olivia Miles To Enroll Early

Notre Dame five-star guard Olivia Miles will enroll early and could be set to begin her Fighting Irish career in February
Notre Dame got big news today when it was announced that 2021 five-star guard Olivia Miles would be enrolling early at Notre Dame. 

In a release, Notre Dame announced Miles would be eligible to begin practice on Jan. 25 as long as he passes through Covid-19 protocols. She could begin playing as early as Jan. 31 when the Irish travel to Syracuse.

"I am thrilled to welcome Olivia to campus for early enrollment! To have this experience to join our team and get acclimated to college is invaluable. She is ready to work and I’m blessed to have her now,” Head coach Niele Ivey said in the Notre Dame release. 

Miles is a five-star recruit and the No. 8 player in the country according to ESPN. Prep Girls Hoops ranks Miles No. 2 overall in the class. According the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings, Miles is the highest ranked guard to sign with Notre Dame since Jewell Lloyd (No. 4) back in the 2012 class.

Miles averaged 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game last season for Blair Academy, leading the Bucs to a 26-5 record.

“I knew Notre Dame was the perfect fit for me as soon as I got to know the supportive and loving environment that I was going to be surrounded with during my time there,” Miles said when she signed with Notre Dame. “I knew that’s somewhere I wanted to go and I feel like my education is so important. It’s a well-rounded school where you get the best of both worlds in basketball and academics."

Notre Dame also signed five-star guard Sonia Citron as part of the 2021 class.

Olivia Miles

