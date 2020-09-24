Notre Dame Hoops Picked 13th In ACC By Lindy's Sports

Lindy's Sports released its preseason basketball magazine, and the publication is not all that high on Notre Dame, who they predicted to finish 13th out of 15 teams in the ACC.

Notre Dame was also shut out on the first, second and third team All-ACC squads.

One area where Lindy's is high on the Irish is with the backcourt, especially junior point guard Prentiss Hubb, who they believe could be a breakout star in 2020-21.

"He's a strong distributor and productive scorer who should be more potent this year, since 2019-20 top scorers John Mooney and T.J. Gibbs are gone," they wrote of Hubb. "He can shoot from distance, although he needs to get a bit more accurate, and can defend well."

The key for Notre Dame this season, according to Lindy's, is the Irish guard becoming dominant and the frontcourt meeting expectations.

"Brey says he likes the team he has coming back ... and he should," they wrote of the Irish. "Last year, the Irish closed 9-4, and though the losses of Mooney and Gibbs are sizeable, there is better depth and versatility on this year's roster. If Hubb, [Dane] Goodwin and [Cormac] Ryan become reliable producers on the perimeter, and Durham embraces the larger role Brey sees for him, the Irish could be in serious consideration for the NCAA Tournament bid."

Lindy's projected Hubb and junior guard Dane Goodwin as possible All-ACC candidates.

"Thanks to his ability to set up teammates and score, Prentiss Hubb has the ability to be one of the ACC's top guards, while Dane Goodwin is poised to become a more potent weapon on the perimeter. Stanford transfer guard Cormac Ryan is considered Notre Dame's top newcomer, but they had good things to say about freshman forward Elijah Taylor as well.

"Expect 6-8 freshman four-man Elijah Taylor to make an impact," Lindy's wrote about the Pennsylvania native. "He's tough and can score from 15 feet and in."

