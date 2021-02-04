Notre Dame Irish Crossover: Talking Men's Basketball

Irish Breakdown's Vince DeDario sits down with Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune to talk about the Notre Dame men's basketball program.

The 2020-21 men's basketball season has been an up-and-down affair for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Right now, however, Notre Dame is hot, winners of four of their last five.

Irish Breakdown analyst Vince DeDario chatted with Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune to dive into the latest happenings with the men's program. They talk the season overall, the current hot streak, recruiting and the recent pickup of Yale transfer forward Paul Atkinson Jr.

The show begins with a discussion of how tough the early schedule was for the Irish, and how that factored into the slow start to the season. Not being able to play together as much during the summer was also a factor, and this group was going to need time to develop.

Now that the team has 15 games under their belts we are now starting to see what this team is made of, and that is a key behind the Irish recent winning streak.

