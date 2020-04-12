IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Trey Wertz, 2020 Class Are Just What Notre Dame Needed

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has largely avoided the graduate transfer market, but it has made a strong push for a few undergraduate transfers, and the Irish finally struck gold.

The Irish got a huge boost for its future roster when it landed Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz. The 6-4 sophomore guard will likely have to sit out the 2020-21 season, but he'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Wertz and the 2020 recruiting class gives Notre Dame an infusion in traits, skill and size that the roster desperately needed.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast I break down Wertz's game and why he's such an important pickup, and why he's an ideal fit for the Mike Brey system.

Wertz isn't the only pickup that matters for Notre Dame. The Irish staff landed two bigs and a talented wing in the 2020 recruiting class. In the latest podcast I break down the game of all three signees, why they were an important need fit and how they bring traits the team currently lacks.

To wrap things up the breakdown goes over why going back to his roots on the recruiting trail is exactly what Notre Dame needed. I break down how the three incoming freshmen might lack the sexiness of other classes that had more highly ranked recruits, but that is a good thing, and what was needed in this class.

