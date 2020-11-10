Notre Dame Releases Men's Basketball Schedule For 2020-21
Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame has released its basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season. Whiles times and a few dates are still to be determined, the meat of the schedule is now set, and it will be incredibly challenging.
11/28 - at Michigan State
12/2 - Western Michigan
12/4 - Tennessee
12/8 - Ohio State (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)
12/12 - at Kentucky
12/16 - Duke
12/19 - vs. Purdue (Crossroads Classic)
12/22 - at Syracuse
12/29 or 30 - Virginia
1/2 - at Pitt
1/5 or 6 - Georgia Tech
1/10 - at Virginia Tech
1/12 or 13 - at Virginia
1/16 - Boston College
1/18 - at Howard
1/24 - at Miami
1/26 or 27 - Virginia Tech
1/30 - at North Carolina
2/2 or 3 - Wake Forest
2/6 - at Georgia Tech
2/9 or 10 - at Duke
2/14 - Miami
2/16 or 17 - Clemson
2/23 or 24 - at Louisville
2/27 - at Boston College
3/2 or 3 - NC State
3/6 - Florida State
Some quotes from a recent Mike Brey press conference, which were provided by Notre Dame in a release about the schedule:
“My feeling is, your schedule strategy for your (NCAA) resume – that is all out the window,” Brey said during a media zoom call on Monday, November 9. “Let’s play. Let’s get our kids playing and hopefully we can play most of the 27 games. We want to go for it and schedule big and exciting games for our kids.”
“You don’t throw these kinds of games on the board in the non-league unless you think you have a group that you can have some fun with,” Brey said. “We wouldn’t schedule like this unless you saw, at the end of last year, the lightbulb go on for some of our young players, especially our juniors.”
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook