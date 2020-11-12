Forward JR Konieczny Signs With Notre Dame

Notre Dame has officially signed long time commit JR Konieczny, a 6-7 forward from South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph. Konieczny committed to Notre Dame way back in August of 2019, and he signed with the Irish program on the first day of the signing period.

“We are thrilled to add J.R. to our program. It is great to have a ‘local product’ in a Notre Dame uniform,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said of Konieczny in a release.

“Our staff has watched him grow up in this town and get better since he was 13 years old. He has worked to become a 6-7 guard who can shoot, handle the ball and has a great feel for the game. He is a perfect fit for how we like to play.”

Indiana Elite head coach Mike Adams had this to say about Konieczny:

"J.R. is just a very skilled kid. I know some doubt that a guy who is 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-7 would have guard skills, but he really has guard skills. He can shoot it well, and he also is a good ball handler who moves his feet well. Notre Dame is going to have a player that fits in really well with what they like to do."

According to Notre Dame, Konieczny averaged over 24 points per game as a junior, which earned him 2020 IndyStar Third-Team All-State honors and a spot on the 2020 IndyStar Indiana Junior All-State squad.

Konieczny is listed as a four-star recruit by ESPN, and Rivals ranks the St. Joseph standout as the nation's No. 136 overall player. He earned offers from Iowa, Butler, Creighton, Bradley, Valparaiso and Miami (Ohio).

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter