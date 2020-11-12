FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film Room
Forward JR Konieczny Signs With Notre Dame

Long-time Notre Dame commit JR Konieczny has officially signed with Notre Dame
Notre Dame has officially signed long time commit JR Konieczny, a 6-7 forward from South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph. Konieczny committed to Notre Dame way back in August of 2019, and he signed with the Irish program on the first day of the signing period.

“We are thrilled to add J.R. to our program. It is great to have a ‘local product’ in a Notre Dame uniform,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said of Konieczny in a release. 

“Our staff has watched him grow up in this town and get better since he was 13 years old. He has worked to become a 6-7 guard who can shoot, handle the ball and has a great feel for the game. He is a perfect fit for how we like to play.” 

Indiana Elite head coach Mike Adams had this to say about Konieczny:

"J.R. is just a very skilled kid. I know some doubt that a guy who is 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-7 would have guard skills, but he really has guard skills. He can shoot it well, and he also is a good ball handler who moves his feet well. Notre Dame is going to have a player that fits in really well with what they like to do."

According to Notre Dame, Konieczny averaged over 24 points per game as a junior, which earned him 2020 IndyStar Third-Team All-State honors and a spot on the 2020 IndyStar Indiana Junior All-State squad.

Konieczny is listed as a four-star recruit by ESPN, and Rivals ranks the St. Joseph standout as the nation's No. 136 overall player. He earned offers from Iowa, Butler, Creighton, Bradley, Valparaiso and Miami (Ohio).

