IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame Hoops Signee Ends Prep Career With Impressive Hardware

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame Class of 2020 signee Tony Sanders Jr. ended his prep career with some impressive hardware, winning the 4A-2A Player of the Year honors for Miami-Dade County.

The Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep standout wing was offered shortly before signing day, and there is certainly an intrigue about his game. A late add for college basketball recruiting standards, the 6-7, 190-pound Sanders jumped on head coach Mike Brey’s radar early on in the spring, and once the Irish offered they became an instant threat.

While he may only be ranked No. 220 nationally by 247sports, a much lower ranking than that would represent in football, he is leaving the Florida high school ranks as one of the best players in the state and the best high school player in his county from last season.

Sanders averaged 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists per game during his final season as he led the Raiders to a 23-7 record. He finished the year shooting 42% from the field, 34% from beyond the arc and 71% from the foul line.

During his senior season at Gulliver Prep, he was a more physical player while also shouldering much more of the load for his team. While his field goal percentage went down (52% to 45%), he also scored more points (617 compared to 561) than he did as a junior.

His rebounds per game improved by nearly two, and probably his biggest improvement came by the way of his three-point percentage. During his first three years at the prep level he never shot over 28% from deep, including 24% as a junior. That took a huge leap during his senior season, and that likely added to Notre Dame’s late interest in him as a prospect.

The athletic Sanders will bring some much needed length and above the rim capabilities at the wing spot for Notre Dame, and will even give Brey some stretch four versatility.

With the logjam at the two and three spots for Notre Dame next year, it might be a full redshirt freshman season for Sanders, but if he can prove to be physical enough to play on the front court he could see some time along with Matt Zona or Elijah Taylor.

When Sanders committed to Notre Dame, I was vocal about him as the top commit in the 2020 class, but he is also the most raw and in need of a college weight room before he can compete at a high level. 

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @NathanErbachIB
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Cornerback Ryan Barnes

Notre Dame has picked up a major commitment from Maryland cornerback Ryan Barnes

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Class Impact: Ryan Barnes To Notre Dame

Breaking down what the commitment of Ryan Barnes means to Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Offer Was A Game-Changer For Chance Tucker

California cornerback Chance Tucker is already building a strong bond with Notre Dame corners coach Mike Mickens

Mason Plummer

by

MDLambert

Notre Dame Coach Mike Mickens Makes Strong First Impression

In less than four months, Notre Dame corners coach Mike Mickens has landed two outstanding players in the 2021 class.

Bryan Driskell

by

MDLambert

Ben Skowronek Adds Leadership And Experience To The Notre Dame WR Corps

The wide receiver unit is talented and deep, but it lacks experience, which is where Ben Skowronek steps in

Bryan Driskell

by

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame Cornerback Depth Chart Is Loaded With Talent ... And Question Marks

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast the staff dives into the Notre Dame cornerback position group for 2020

Bryan Driskell

Javon McKinley Gets Final Chance To Shine

Senior wide receiver Javon McKinley will get one last chance to become a standout for the Fighting Irish

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Experience Should Help Notre Dame Overcome Challenging Offseason

Notre Dame returns experience at all the right places, which should help overcome the shortened offseason due to COVID-19

RPalmeri

Breaking Down Top Notre Dame Hoops Target Blake Wesley

Notre Dame is in hot pursuit of 2021 guard Blake Wesley, and Irish Breakdown goes in the film room on his game

Nathan Erbach

by

Nathan Erbach

So, Now What?

Notre Dame alum Oscar McBride has a message the nation needs to hear

Oscar McBride

by

cydogg