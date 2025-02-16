Notre Dame vs. Louisville: Key Preview and Prediction for Sunday Night Clash
Fresh off a thrilling double-overtime victory at Boston College, Notre Dame looks to make it two-in-a-row Sunday night as it hosts a very good Louisville squad.
Louisville sits at 12-2 in ACC play this season and beats its opponents by better than 10 points per game on average. Notre Dame enters 11-13 overall and 5-8 in conference. This is the only scheduled meeting between the two ACC foes this season.
Markus Burton leads Notre Dame with 21.3 points per game this season. Burton was huge in the Irish win at Boston College on Wednesday, scoring 32 points in the comeback victory.
For Louisville, Chucky Hepburn averages 15 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.3 steals, and Terrence Edwards has been scoring 16.7 points over the past 10 games.
How to Watch and Listen to Notre Dame vs. Louisville:
- TV: ACC Network
- Radio: 960 WSBT-AM (South Bend, Ind.)
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Prediction
College basketball is always a bit strange when teams go on the road and Notre Dame is a team that tends to play very well outside of the final few minutes, save this past week at Boston College.
I like Notre Dame to keep this game tight until the end but until proven otherwise, at least against a team with a far better record than Boston College's 2-12 mark in ACC play, I can't get behind Notre Dame finishing the job.
Nick Shepkowski's Prediction: Louisville 72, Notre Dame 68