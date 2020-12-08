Maddy Westbeld Named ACC Rookie Of The Week

Notre Dame freshman forward Maddy Westbeld was named the ACC Rookie of the Week for her performances against Michigan and IUPUI.

Westbeld scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, handed out three assists and had two steals in Notre Dame's loss to Michigan. That was an impressive individual performance for Westbeld, who was matched up against Michigan star forward Naz Hillmon.

The 6-3 Fighting Irish freshman went 9-14 from the floor while scoring a career-best 22 points in the 65-58 comeback win over IUPUI. Westbeld added six rebounds, had four more assists and had two steals in the contest.

Westbeld was the top recruit in Notre Dame's freshman class, which ranked as the third best in the entire country according to ESPN. A five-star recruit, Westbeld was ranked as the 20th best player in the country.

Through the first four games of the season, Westbeld leads the Irish with a 17.5 per game scoring average. She also leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game and she's handed out three assists per game.

Notre Dame's next game is Dec. 13 against Georgia Tech, which will kick off the ACC schedule for the Fighting Irish.

