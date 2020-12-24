Irish Crossover: Talking Notre Dame Women's Hoops With Sean Stires

Irish Breakdown's Vince DeDario talks with Sean Stires about the latest on the Notre Dame women's basketball team

The Niele Ivey era has gotten off to a rocky start, as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team currently stands 3-4 after its recent loss to Clemson. Despite the rough start for the young Irish team, the future is still bright at Notre Dame.

Irish Breakdown analyst Vince DeDario sat down with Sean Stires, the voice of the Fighting Irish women's basketball team, to talk about the latest goings on with the program.

In the show, DeDario and Stires talk about the hiring of Ivey as the new head coach, the talented current freshmen class, as well as trying to find enough minutes for all the talent on the bench for this squad.

Notre Dame gets back to action on Dec. 31 when the team travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes as the Irish look to even up their overall (3-4) and conference (1-2) records. Miami is 4-2 but is coming off a 31-point road loss to NC State.

You can listen to the podcast above or check out the video with Vince and Sean here:

