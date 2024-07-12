Notre Dame Women's Basketball Set for Home-and-Home Series with Traditional Football Rival
November 30, 2024, is when Notre Dame football travels to USC with a possible berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.
However, that might not be the biggest game for a Notre Dame team traveling to USC that week.
The traditional football powerhouses are getting together in a different sport. Both look like they'll be national championship threats in this season - women's basketball.
Notre Dame will travel to USC on Nov. 23 to take on the Trojans this fall.
The game figures to be between a pair of teams who will find themselves both ranked in the preseason top-five.
Notre Dame will bring a slew of returning talent, topped by rising sophomore Hannah Hidalgo who set program and ACC scoring records as a freshman last year.
USC is stocked full of talent too with no star being bigger than JuJu Watkins who set the NCAA freshman scoring record last year.
Both Hidalgo and Watkins were tabbed as All-Americans a season ago and figure to only be better their second time around the college game.
The home-and-home will be completed the following season when Notre Dame plays host to USC on a date that is still to be determined.
After starting last year against powerhouse South Carolina in Paris and playing both Tennessee and UConn on the road, it's clear that Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey isn't backing down from any competition.