Forward Tony Sanders Jr. Commits To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has landed a third member of the 2020 class by gaining a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep forward Tony Sanders Jr.

Sanders adds a perimeter presence to a 2020 class that already contains big men Matt Zona and Elijah Taylor. It's another long athlete on the wing to add to the guard-dominated roster.

Sanders is a consensus three-star recruit who scored 20.6 points and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game as a senior. He dropped 20.0 points per game and grabbed 4.8 rebounds per contest as a junior. A four-year starter, Sanders finished his career with a 17.2 points per game average, scoring at least 13.3 points per game in each of his four seasons in high school.

The 6-7 wing player has an impressive stroke and his range extends beyond the three-point line. His mid-range game stands out thanks to his unique ability to quickly get off the ground, his high release point and the arc he gets with his shot. When he gets in rhythm he can fill up the stat sheet

Sanders isn't an elite athlete, but he's a skilled player with an above-average handle, top-notch foot quickness and he's a quality passer. He'll need to fill out his frame, but his foot quickness and length should allow him to develop into a quality defender at the next level.

Sanders earned offers from Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Dayton, Xavier and Georgia Tech. He also earned Ivy League offers from Yale and Pennsylvania.

