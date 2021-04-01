Irish Breakdown Welcomes Eric Rutter To The Staff

Irish Breakdown is excited to announce that Eric Rutter has joined the staff as the new recruiting analyst

I made a promise to Irish Breakdown subscribers and readers that when the time was right we would get the recruiting operation rolling, and that time has come. I want to introduce the newest full-time member of the Irish Breakdown staff, recruiting analyst Eric Rutter.

I've been working for months to find the right person to take over the recruiting coverage at Irish Breakdown. I needed someone who could commit to it full-time, someone that was willing to grind and someone that was a go-getter, someone that could take charge of the operation.

Eric came highly recommended by several folks at SI All-American and within the Maven network. I was impressed with him the minute we first talked, and he agreed to work for a month in order to see if this was the right fit for both of us. I expected him to write about 10 articles over the course of a month, and he did three times that amount of work.

That "trial period" is over and it was a no-brainer to offer Eric a more prominent position at Irish Breakdown, and he accepted immediately. I am incredibly excited to have him on board, and this allows us to really ramp up the recruiting coverage at Irish Breakdown.

Eric will handle the day-to-day aspects of covering Notre Dame football recruiting and I'll focus on analysis. He is going to start pumping out even more recruiting stories on the 2022 and 2023 classes, and over the next month I'm going to start releasing the position Big Boards and more detailed film rooms of the top prospects in the 2022 and 2023 classes.

We have several new features planned that we hope to start rolling out over the next month that I think you are all going to enjoy.

Thank you all for your patience and I hope you are as excited as I am about what is to come at Irish Breakdown. This is the first of what I hope are several big announcements in the coming weeks.

For those of you who do not follow Eric yet on Twitter, you can find him at @EricRutterSI

