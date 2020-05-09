2020 Preview: Notre Dame QB Ian Book

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book enters his second season as the full-time starter in South Bend, and its his third season where he will be the primary starter. The fifth-year senior heads into his final season with the Irish going 20-3 in games he starts.

He has been a statistically productive player and has led the Irish to a lot of wins, but there is still much to prove for the veteran quarterback. How effectively he can answer the primary questions surrounding his game will largely determine just how good the Irish will be in 2020.