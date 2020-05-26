Brock Wright Gets Last Shot At Making An Impact

Tight end Brock Wright first made his presence felt inside Notre Dame Stadium when he was a rising junior in high school. Wright attended Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp, and his performance was quite impressive. One week later, Wright committed to Notre Dame.

Three months later, Wright was joined in the class by fellow Class of 2017 standout tight end Cole Kmet. The duo formed the nation’s best one-two punch at their position in that class, and they arrived at Notre Dame with high expectations. Wright was ranked as the nation’s best tight end by ESPN and Rivals, and the networks ranked him No. 29 and No. 44 overall nationally, respectively.