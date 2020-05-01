IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Defense Wants To Unleash "60 Minutes of Hell" In 2020

Bryan Driskell

The 2019 season was an up-and-down one for the Notre Dame run defense, but heading into the 2020 season that unit expects to unleash “60 minutes of hell” on its opponents. That’s what linebacker Drew White states as the goals for that unit next season.

“Something this year that we’ve been hitting on (as a defense) is we want to create 60 minutes of hell,” the senior linebacker said of the defense’s goals in 2020. “We want to be a fast, attacking defense that is relentless throughout four quarters, and that’s true of what we want to be in 2020.”

