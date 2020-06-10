Avery Davis Looking For A Chance To Get Comfortable

Avery Davis came to Notre Dame to play quarterback, but after one season behind center he was moved to running back, then to corner, then back to running back. When you looked at how effective Davis was as a runner in high school it made sense, but he never looked like a fit at running back.

It would seem Davis is poised to play more wide receiver as a senior, and it’s a position where he could finally find a home. The damage Davis has done in his career has been in the pass game.