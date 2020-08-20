Ranking The Irish: #23 - PK Jonathan Doerer

We continue breaking down the 25 best players for Notre Dame in 2020 by looking at the special teams, with placekicker and kickoff specialist Jonathan Doerer grabbing the #23 spot on this list.

This analysis for the Top 25 Irish players is a combination of talent, expected production, importance of that player’s role and also the value the player brings. The value aspect includes the position played and also the depth chart, meaning who can the Irish least afford to lose.