SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Ranking The Irish: #23 - PK Jonathan Doerer

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Bryan Driskell

We continue breaking down the 25 best players for Notre Dame in 2020 by looking at the special teams, with placekicker and kickoff specialist Jonathan Doerer grabbing the #23 spot on this list.

This analysis for the Top 25 Irish players is a combination of talent, expected production, importance of that player’s role and also the value the player brings. The value aspect includes the position played and also the depth chart, meaning who can the Irish least afford to lose.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join SI+ Today
Join now and gain full access to SPORTS ILLUSTRATED + including:
  • Notre Dame Analysis and In-Depth Recruiting Coverage
  • Exclusive Access to the IrishBreakdown Premium Community
  • Award-Winning Magazine SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Champions Lounge+

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

The North Carolina freakout is what I was talking about ....

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Does this seem fair?

https://www.outkick.com/big-ten-commissioners-son-is-playing-at-mississippi-state-this-fall/?fbclid=IwAR2vf1vVOiIsltSuQe6eCTeDxWbOjta5O3xZO_5mlrQVCEhaKFgqZtWUMsk

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Not To Practice Wednesday, Possibly Not Thursday

https://twitter.com/NDFootballPR/status/1296156225739071489

Bryan Driskell

by

ryno1134

The NCAA Division I Council decided today to allow athletes

https://247sports.com/Article/NCAA-eligibility-changes-2020-fall-sport-athletes-150474170/

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Offers 2022 New Jersey Quarterback

https://twitter.com/SteveAngeli_125/status/1295512139260665868

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

Deion Colzie

T_RICCIO

by

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame Offers Talented 2022 Georgia Running Back

https://twitter.com/DamariAlston/status/1296136377906716672

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Offers 2022 Connecticut Offensive Tackle

https://twitter.com/chansanity5/status/1296088377071108102

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

How Could ND's COVID Outbreak Affect the ACC-- and CFB?

https://www.si.com/college/fsu/football/covid-cases-acc-campuses-casting-doubt-cfb-season-fsu

David Visser

Safety Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Narrowing Down Schools List

https://www.si.com/college/maryland/inside-black-gold/titus-mokiao-atimalala-evaluation-mode

Bryan Driskell