Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense Should Dominate Against Duke
Bryan Driskell
When you look at this matchup on paper there is no doubt the Notre Dame defense should dominate the Duke offense. That's certainly what happened in the 38-7 Irish victory in 2019, when Notre Dame held the Blue Devils to a season-low 197 yards of offense.
When you talk to those covering Duke, there is a lot of optimism that the offense will be improved in 2020, but right now the Irish defense presents a mismatch over the Blue Devil offense.