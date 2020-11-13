Notre Dame Hockey: 2020-21 Season Preview

WSBT's Darin Pritchett breaks down the Notre Dame 2020-21 Hockey team, which kicks off its season tonight

Notre Dame kicks off its 2020-21 hockey season tonight when it takes on the Wisconsin Badgers.

To preview the season I sat down with WSBT sports director Darin Pritchett, who does play-by-play for the hockey team, to talk about expectations for the Fighting Irish this season.

Notre Dame enters its fourth season in the Big Ten Conference. The Irish won the regular season and conference titles in year won and the tournament title in year two, but they fell off to 15-15-7 last season.

Darin talks about expectations for this team, and what the Irish must do to once again be a contender in the Big Ten. We discuss top returners, potential breakout players and of course, a couple of talented newcomers to keep an eye on.

Here are some notes heading into the season opener:

*** Notre Dame was predicted to finish tied for third (along with Ohio State) in the Big Ten preseason poll. Minnesota was predicted to win the league and Michigan came in second.

*** Junior defenseman Spencer Stastney was named a preseason second-team All-Big Ten player.

*** Senior defensive man Matt Hellickson was named to the All-Big Ten preseason honorable mention squad.

*** Senior forward Alex Steeves returns after leading Notre Dame in points (28) last season. Steeves was second on the team with 11 goals and led the squad with 17 assists.

*** Senior forward Colin Theisen leads all returners with 25 career goals.

*** Freshmen forwards Landon Slaggert and Ryder Rolston are considered two of the top newcomers in the country.

