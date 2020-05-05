IB Big Board: Cornerback

Cornerback is a significant need for the Notre Dame 2021 recruiting class, and success at that position could very well hold the key to the entire defensive class.

After losing former position coach Todd Lyght in January, the Irish went well over a month before Mike Mickens was brought in as the replacement. By that point the board was a mess, but Mickens worked very quickly to rebuild the board. The key now is for the first-year position coach to land at least two of the talented players on the board.