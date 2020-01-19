IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Film Room: Breaking Down The Game Of Tyler Buchner

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame is off to a blazing hot start on offense in the 2021 class, and its only defensive commit is a Top 100 recruit. The Irish have a chance to land one of the nation’s premier classes, one that will close the gap between Notre Dame and other title contenders.

Over the next two days I'll be releasing breakdowns of the seven commits in the class, which will conclude with a full ranking of the class.

I'll begin with the top graded player in the class.

Tyler Buchner, QB, San Diego (Calif.) The Bishop’s School

Rivals: No. 42
ESPN: 50
247Sports: No. 103

Irish Breakdown Grade: 5.0 (Top 25 national player)
Upside Grade: 5.0

Analysis: Buchner had a monster junior season, throwing for 4,474 yards, 53 touchdowns and getting picked off just six times. He’s an advanced passer that still has plenty of room to improve from both a physical and technical aspect. 

The 6-2, 200-pound quarterback plays with a great deal of swagger and is clearly incredibly confident in his talent. Both are traits I desire in a quarterback. In the limited interactions I've had with Buchner he comes across as humble yet engaging off the field.

Buchner does not have a bazooka for an arm, but it still grades out well. What makes his arm talent elite on my grading scale is that he combines an extremely quick release with his natural arm strength. His throwing motion reminds me of a right-handed version of Tua Tagovailoa in that it’s a bit low and long, but extremely fast.

In the above clip you can see Buchner's quick release, and his ability to quickly set his feet when he's ready to throw. His base in the pocket is impressive, he's mobile, his footwork allows him to quickly get in throwing position and he shows poise and a good feel for how to handle pressure.

Not since Jimmy Clausen have I seen a Notre Dame quarterback prospect show the advanced feel for playing the position that Buchner did as a junior. He shows advanced anticipation and timing. There is snap after snap on film where Buchner is releasing the ball before his receiver is out of his break, and there are downfield throws where the receiver is just getting into his top end when Buchner lets the ball go. His ability to throw receivers open is on the level you’d expect from a college quarterback, not a high school junior.

This clip is just one example. The wide receiver is just getting into the top end of his curl route when Buchner starts throwing the football. Even if the defensive back read the route perfectly the timing of the throw would have made it incredibly hard to make a play on the ball.

One area where I’d like to see Buchner improve is that he has a tendency to come off his back foot too early and throws too much off his front foot. You can see it in the above clip. This can alter his release point, which leads to some bouts of inaccuracy. He’s not inaccurate from a completion-incompletion standpoint in high school, but his ball placement isn’t as good as it can be and needs to be at the next level. If he can clean this up his precision as a passer will take off.

Buchner is incredibly diverse. He can play a clean game from the pocket, he can be a gunslinger that changes arm angles and throws on the move, and he look like a run-throw quarterback, evidenced by his 1,610 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns. He is extremely quick getting downhill as a runner, he’s elusive and the native of California has the long speed needed to rip off long runs.

Buchner's combination of athleticism, arm talent, high football IQ and production is truly elite. I rarely grade out juniors as five stars, but there's literally not a weakness to his game right now from a physical or mental standpoint. He'll need more experience and he must continue to clean up his footwork, which could cause him a few more problems against better competition, but the raw tools that Buchner bring to the game are special.

Junior Highlights

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Film Room

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Breaking Down Tommy Rees To Offensive Coordinator

A look at the pros and cons of the promotion of Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator at Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bob Rodes

2020: Who Is Going, Who Is Staying

Breaking down who Notre Dame and its 2020 opponents lost early to the NFL, and who returns

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Replace And Reload: Cornerback

Breaking down who returns for Notre Dame in its attempt to replace Troy Pride Jr.

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Breaking Down Notre Dame And The Final AP Poll

Despite a dominant six-game stretch to end the season the Irish were unable to climb up the rankings

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Tommy Rees Promoted To Offensive Coordinator

The third-year assistant coach has been promoted to run the offense

Bryan Driskell

by

dennis1946

Podcast: Breaking Down The OC Situation At Notre Dame

Talking about the hire of Tommy Rees to be the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Recruiting: Notre Dame Must Go After Nation's Elite

Notre Dame must continue to go after and land the nation's best recruits

Brian Smith

by

Brian Smith

Notre Dame DB Among The Nation's Top Returners In 2020

Pro Football Focus ranked sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton among the Top 30 returning DB's in the country.

Bryan Driskell

by

ND Dad

Film Room: 2021 Tight End Michael Trigg

Brian Smith breaks down 2021 Florida tight end Michael Trigg

Brian Smith

by

ZonaIrish

LSU Has Shown Notre Dame The Blueprint

The changes LSU made since the last time they played Notre Dame is a path the Irish should follow

Bryan Driskell

by

MGP