Irish Breakdown Mailbag: Talking Notre Dame Football - October 9

Bryan Driskell

There were a ton of great questions in the latest installment of the Irish Breakdown Mailbag podcast, and we covered a lot of Notre Dame topics. I probably should have cut it into two shows, there were just so many great questions. But it's one long show, and there's a lot of great content in here.

We talk about what Notre Dame needs to do to win a title, who should be the next head coach at Notre Dame, issues at quarterback, Ian Book vs. Phil Jurkovec, Kevin Austin, the talented 2021 receiver class, prospect Dont'e Thornton, the Irish offensive line and what needs to happen for the Irish to be able to beat Clemson.

We even talked about Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma, and how his failure to address the defensive woes has cost his program, which is now 1-2 to start the 2020 season.

That's not even all of the questions, but you just have to listen to get the rest. 

