2024 College Football Playoff Projections: Who Will Notre Dame Face?
College football has bracketology!
Week 1 of the 2024 season is in the books and major national media outlets have already begun making their 12-team College Football Playoff bracket projections. Here's what they're saying about Notre Dame after the Irish opened the season with an impressive road win over Texas A&M.
ESPN: (10) Ole Miss at (7) Notre Dame
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels traveling to South Bend in December. Now THIS is a playoff matchup everyone can get behind. Ole Miss is the fifth of five SEC schools ESPN's Bill Connelly has in his projection, behind Georgia, Texas, Alabama, and Missouri.
The Athletic: (9) Alabama at (8) Notre Dame
The Athletic's simulator model has the 10-2 Irish hosting the 9-3 Crimson Tide, one of four SEC schools in the field. Alabama opened the Kalen DeBoer era by throttling Western Kentucky, 63-0.
College Football News: (12) Memphis at (5) Notre Dame
CFN has Notre Dame as the top ranked non-conference champion, which likely means a perfect regular season. Remember, this is the highest the Irish can go since the four byes are reserved for league winners. Memphis, slotted here as the highest ranked Group of Five champ, handled North Alabama, 40-0, Saturday.
On3: (12) UNLV at (5) Notre Dame
Like CFN, On3 has the Fighting Irish facing the top Group of Five champion. Unlike CFN, On3 favors the Mountain West winner over the AAC champ. The Rebels put Houston in a headlock on the road, 27-7. Barry Odom continues to do a great job in Vegas.
USA Today: (10) Notre Dame at (7) Penn State
Matt Hayes does not have the Irish hosting a first round, ranking instead behind the likes of No. 8 Texas and No. 9 Utah, his Big 12 runner-up to Oklahoma State. Penn State looked good in the opener, taking down West Virginia in Morgantown, 34-12.
The Sporting News: (10) Michigan at (7) Notre Dame
Bill Bender is predicting a traditional rivalry between the Wolverines and the Irish who last met in 2019. Michigan had offensive struggles Saturday against Fresno State and now host Texas in the marquee game of Week 2.