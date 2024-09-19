5 Miami University Players to Watch Against Notre Dame Football in Week 4
Notre Dame vs Miami University Preview
Notre Dame let off some steam last week against a Purdue team that looked broken after a quarter and a half. Riley Leonard threw for an easy 112 yards in the first half to quash doubts about his health before checking out of the ball game, and the Notre Dame defense allowed one significant play all day.
When the 0-2 Miami University Redhawks come into town then, the few happy-go-lucky Irish fans out there might presume another sweat free victory. If the Northern Illinois game doesn't serve as enough as a warning against such an attitude though, a closer examination of this RedHawks team might.
Despite an underwhelming record, the reigning MAC champions return many star players and threats on both sides of the ball. Here are five such Redhawks to keep an eye on this weekend.
5. Ty Wise, LB Sr.
Ty Wise’s performance often gets overlooked, an unfortunate reality when sharing a position with Matt Solopek. But make no mistake, Wise is a superb linebacker in his own right. Last season, Wise registered 122 tackles and eight sacks.
He is a constant presence in the backfield, and feasts against the run. Given the relative weakness of the RedHawk defensive line, the linebacker group is going to have to stand strong against Notre Dame’s rushing attack on Saturday.
On top of that, Wise is going to be responsible for taking away the tight end option for Riley, and forcing him into tougher throws. If Wise can step up, Notre Dame’s offense will have to recalibrate.
4. Brian Ugwu, DE Sr.
The Miami defensive line is rather shallow. Beyond Ugwu, Kobe Hilton is the only other returning starter, and the defensive line last year wasn't exceptional to begin with.
Ugwu offsets these disadvantages. Ugwu has already played three productive seasons in a Miami uniform. His stats have improved year over year, culminating in a selection to the second-team all MAC last season.
This year, Ugwu looks to take another leap before going pro.
Against Notre Dame, he's going to be attacking an offensive line that has haunted Notre Dame throughout this young season. If he can be disruptive and clog running lanes, he can cover for the rest of Miami's defensive line and keep the RedHawks in the game.
3. Cade McDonald, WR/KR Sr.
Cade McDonald is the Redhawks’ swiss army knife. Having been a return team specialist at Michigan State, McDonald has blossomed into an all around threat at Miami.
The recipient of sweeping end-arounds, this offense loves to allow McDonald to run downhill with the ball. Route running wise, McDonald is crafty enough to create space and has the burners to stretch the field. In an offense that has really struggled early on, McDonald has been a rare bright spot.
McDonald leads the RedHawks in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. While a matchup against Christian Gray should favor the Irish, if the RedHawks generate any offense, odds are it’ll be run through McDonald.
2. Brett Gabbert, QB Sr.
It takes a special player to win all-conference honors after only playing in eight games. Luckily for the Redhawks, Brian Gabbert is that special player.
The sixth year senior has bounced back from a horrible leg injury that prematurely ended his last season. Through two games, Gabbert has been letting the pigskin fly. He has thrown for 566 yards with a solid completion rate of 63 percent.
However, his increased volume has come at a cost. Gabbert has thrown three picks already, with two coming in the fourth quarter and one being intercepted in the endzone. Still, Gabbert is a difference maker, and might be the best quarterback Notre Dame has faced thus far.
1. Matt Salopek, LB Sr.
The reigning MAC DPOY, Salopek surprised many outside the program by returning for his last year of eligibility instead of going pro. As the heartbeat of this defense, his decision primes the Miami defense for another solid season.
An intimidating force patrolling the middle of the field, Salopek is well known as a tackling machine but provides quality pass defense as well. Salopek hasn’t quite lived up to the hype thus far, but a statement game in South Bend would certainly end that narrative.
Expect one or two exceptional plays from Salopek, and see if he can deliver a turnover or momentum play in a crucial moment.