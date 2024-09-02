Brian Kelly Under Fire at LSU for Losing Third Straight Opener: Social Media Reaction
Labor Day weekend is full of a lot of traditions.
The annual end of summer means parades, barbecues, and clinging on to the last days of summer in most places.
In the college football world a new Labor Day Weekend tradition has taken shape: Brian Kelly and LSU losing in prime time.
Sunday night saw Kelly and LSU give up a fourth quarter lead against USC in Las Vegas and fall to 0-1. LSU hasn't won a season opening game since its magical year of 2019.
The loss brought out a lot of reaction by college football fans and some Notre Dame fans that aren't about to forget about how Brian Kelly left South Bend a few short years ago. Below are some of the best posts to social media after the latest season opening LSU loss.
Would Kelly Have Beaten Texas A&M on Sunday?
Possibly, but he had a lot of opportunities to win a big one on the road and outside of Oklahoma in 2012 it never happened.
Predicting Brian Kelly's Next Accent
NBC Sports' Jordan Cornette, a former Notre Dame hooper
Sarcasm doesn't always come across well on X but I can promise you Jordan won't have to count sheep to fall asleep tonight.
BK - Have it Your Way!
Marc with glasses can touch them all for this fine work on a Sunday night!
Big Time Yikes!
I'm not even mad - that's amazing!
Seen This Story Before
Notre Dame fans are all too familiar with this story
Putting the L in LSU
LLLSU
Contract Buyout Research Taking Place
$95 million well spent
50 Shades of Brian Kelly
The more things change, the more they really do stay the same
"It's Hard to Win"
An all-time Brian Kelly go-to quote.
Turn Off the Lights!!
Lights of prime time on Labor Day weekend are TOO BRIGHT!
Putting that L in LSU
To date, Brian Kelly has done nothing at LSU that Notre Dame fans didn't warn Tigers fans about
Oh, those Notre Dame DB's...
On a serious note, the Notre Dame-USC game looks that much bigger now
Kelly in Vegas
Amazing work. Maybe instead of billboards, LSU can pay to have this on the Sphere if it ever plays in Vegas again.
Brian Kelly as Art
That account never misses!
Is this Brian Kelly?
My impression of the man was that he's always been way too political to fit this mold. I'm guessing he gives the wave but has a painfully forced smile on his face when he does it.
At Least This Guy is Honest
And he speaks for a lot of Notre Dame fans.
LSU Fan Base Heating Up!
It was only a matter of time, really.
Did USC break Brian Kelly?
No southern accent tonight!
Another Notre Dame Fan Cheers for USC
You hate to see it!
