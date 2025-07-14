Irish Breakdown

Brian Kelly’s Top Accomplishments at Notre Dame, Ranked

Before he bolted to the Bayou, Brian Kelly re-established Notre Dame as a national football program

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly stands on the sidelines against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium.
Nov 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly stands on the sidelines against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

For as long as Brian Kelly is at LSU, fair or unfair, what the Tigers do each year will automatically be compared to Notre Dame's performance. Kelly, of course, won more games in the history of Notre Dame football than any other head coach all-time (he also lost more, too).

Kelly will forever draw a reaction from Notre Dame fans, and understandably so. That's why, when I ranked Notre Dame's biggest rivals last week, I had to give LSU a spot, despite the two teams not having a regular-season meeting in almost 30 years.

Despite the feelings about how things ended, Kelly did some things extremely well and left Notre Dame football in a significantly better place than he found it. Here are the most significant of those:

5. Raised Initial Expectations

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly during a 2010 game against Turls
Oct. 30, 2010; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly gestures on the sideline in the second quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

When Kelly took the Notre Dame job in December of 2010, the Fighting Irish had managed to go just 16-21 combined over the three previous years. An 8-5 mark that first fall was no great shakes by Notre Dame's standards, but after a 4-5 start, it felt like things were pointing in the right direction after beating Utah, Army, USC, and Miami to close the year.

4. Beat USC Regularly

Brian Kelly and Ed Orgeron meet before a Notre Dame vs. USC game in 201
Oct 19, 2013; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Ed Orgeron (left) shakes hands with Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It must be said before anything else that going against Lane Kiffin, Ed Orgeron, Steve Sarkisian, Clay Helton, and Donte Williams isn't exactly Pete Carroll or John Robinson, but Kelly did what needed to be done against USC. After Notre Dame lost eight straight games in the series from 2002-2009, Kelly started his turn at the rivalry with a bang, beating Kiffin and the Trojans in 2010. He'd go on to go 8-3 against USC while Notre Dame's head coach. At least part of USC's wanting to run from this rivalry stems from Notre Dame's recent dominance, which began under Kelly's watch.

3. Program Reshaping Post-2016

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly during a 2016 loss at NC Stat
Oct 8, 2016; Raleigh, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly argues a penalty call in the first quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The next two go hand-in-hand, but 2016 wound up being the best thing to happen to Kelly at Notre Dame. After a brutal 4-8 showing despite a top 10 preseason ranking, Kelly reworked how everything was done in the program. He had to make tough personal firings of friends and rework the structure of the team. To his credit, Notre Dame football has never been the same since that year, and that's meant as a full-on compliment.

2. Hiring of Assistant Coaches

Mike Elko as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 201
Feb 7, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Brian Kelly and his defensive coordinator Mike Elko watch warmups before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Purcell Pavilion. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Following the brutal 2016, look at the assistant coaches Kelly was able to bring into Notre Dame: Mike Elko (current Texas A&M head coach), Chip Long, Clark Lea (current Vanderbilt head coach), Tommy Rees (current Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator), and for 2021 he brought in some up-and-comer to run his defense...

1. Hiring Marcus Freeman

Marcus Freeman was the hottest name of assistant coaches in the early days of 2021, fresh off leading Cincinnati to a Peach Bowl appearance where it almost knocked off mighty Georgia. Ed Orgeron desperately wanted Freeman to become his defensive coordinator at LSU, as Kelly wanted the same at Notre Dame.

Whatever Kelly said and did to get Freeman to stay in the Midwest and not head to the SEC deserves praise. There is an alternate universe right now where Marcus Freeman is the head coach at LSU, pushing the Tigers closer to another national championship, and where Notre Dame is still good, but not seriously threatening championships, under Brian Kelly.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football