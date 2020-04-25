IrishBreakdown
Carolina Panthers Draft Cornerback Troy Pride Jr.

Bryan Driskell

The Carolina Panthers drafted Notre Dame cornerback Troy Pride Jr. in the fourth round with the 113th overall pick.

Pride is the fifth Notre Dame cornerback of the Brian Kelly era to be drafted.

Pride started games in all four of his seasons at Notre Dame, including 25 of 26 games in 2018-19. He missed the 2018 contest against Pittsburgh, and when he returned his game changed. In the final six games of the 2018 season he allowed just 11 completions and held opponents to a 40.7% completion percentage.

In the College Football Playoff game against Clemson, Pride held the Tigers receivers to just two catches for 12 yards.

During his senior season, Pride allowed just 32 catches for 332 yards in 13 games, which was 10 fewer catches for 81 fewer yards than his former teammate Julian Love allowed during his All-American campaign. Love allowed 10 total touchdown receptions in three seasons at Notre Dame, but Pride allowed just seven total touchdown passes in four seasons.

Pride was a standout on the field and track at Notre Dame, and his 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine was actually considered disappointing, which speaks volumes about his speed.

Following his career at Notre Dame, Pride was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and he was a standout in coverage all week.

