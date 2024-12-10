Carson Beck Injury Status: Notre Dame Could Get Georgia Without Its Star
In the SEC Championship game, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck suffered an arm injury and early reports are suggesting that he'll be questionable at generous best for the Bulldogs second round matchup against the winner of Indiana and Notre Dame.
Beck took a hit to his throwing arm in Saturday's win against Texas and did not return to the game, besides the very last snap of the game, a kneel in victory formation.
There were clips shared of Beck talking about his injury, pointing to his elbow, and appearing to say "it's bad" in reference to the apparent injury suffered.
You hate to speculate about what was or was not said on the sideline, but all of the signs and early reports out of Georgia point to Beck possibly missing the Sugar Bowl matchup against Notre Dame or Indiana, and potentially the rest of the season.
In relief of Beck, backup quarterback Gunner Stockton went 12 of 16 for 71 yards through the air and an interception. He did enough to not lose the game for the Bulldogs but as it stands, neither Beck or Stockton look good enough to win multiple games in the College Football Playoff for Georgia.
As it pertains to Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish just need to find a way to win against Indiana at home in Notre Dame Stadium. It will be favored and should win if the team plays like it's supposed to, and now playing Georgia does not seem nearly as daunting if indeed the Irish face an injured Beck or the Georgia backup in Gunner Stockton.
For the first time in Notre Dame's College Football Playoff history, the Irish will have the better talent at nearly every position on the field when it takes on the Hoosiers. Notre Dame faces a tough team but if it can get through this ...
Beat IU first, Irish.
Go handle business against Indiana and let the chips fall where they may!