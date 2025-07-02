Notre Dame Fans Won’t Like This Brutal Thought from Famous Political Reporter
Across all of college football, no program's brand carries more weight than Notre Dame. Love it or hate it, that's what allows the Fighting Irish football program to remain independent today, and continue to thrive while doing so.
There are other programs with histories, the bluebloods, if you will. Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, and USC are some of those, while several others can also make a compelling case.
One that has no case to be in that discussion, though, is Dallas-based SMU. The Mustangs have had their best run in decades lately, but despite a College Football Playoff appearance last season, a major power they are not.
That didn't keep veteran political reporter Chuck Todd from making an all-time out there claim regarding both SMU and Notre Dame, however.
Todd offered some very informed and well-thought-out opinions during a recent interview with 365 Sports, but when SMU came up, he made a comparison that even the most loyal Mustangs fan would have trouble defending.
"By the way, imagine what SMU's football program would be if they never had the death penalty," Todd said, "They'd be Notre Dame."
SMU's money is indisputable; it's not nicknamed Southern Money University for no reason, but it lacks something Notre Dame, Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas, and countless other programs have all-time: Winning.
Throughout history, SMU has largely been a joke around college football. Yes, Doak Walker is an all-time great and the cheating ways of the Pony Express days made them a national power in the eighties, but SMU has an all-time winning percentage as .492 as a football program.
Ohio State (.735), Alabama (.733), Michigan (.733), and Notre Dame (.731) are all light years ahead of SMU, not to mention the three national titles the Mustangs claim, compared to the literal dozens the above schools total.
Again, there are quality thoughts behind realignment moves and the government's hand in today's college sports presented by Todd, but his SMU comparison to Notre Dame is an all-time whiff.