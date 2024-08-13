Is CJ Carr Being Undervalued by Notre Dame Fans Amid Deuce Knight Hype?
We often take things for granted in our lives
I recall hosting a live show on YouTube the day that CJ Carr made his public college choice announcement. Much to the chagrin of Notre Dame nation, Carr spurned Michigan and every other state, for that matter, by choosing to join Notre Dame.
Notre Dame fans were elated to be landing such a gifted QB who has elite football DNA and knowledge given that his grandfather, who donned a Notre Dame cap for the announcement by the way, is Michigan legendary former head coach Lloyd Carr.
Attention quickly shifted to the next new thing
True to human nature, once Carr was in the fold, he began to be taken for granted. Why?
Deuce Knight entered the scene as the next great Irish QB prospect who has an electric skill set. The kind that Notre Dame hasn't had in the building in eons. A differing skill set than Carr's. Irish eyes quickly shifted to him as the potential program saver.
Over time, much of the excitement and hype surrounding the future of Notre Dame's QB room became all about Deuce with little consideration of the player already in hand, who has talent and is certain he wants to be at Notre Dame.
I'm also enamored by Deuce's skill set, but let us not forget to appreciate and give a chance to what we already have. To do this would be an unfortunate but all too common human mistake.
Riley Leonard is the starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish this season. The team might already have its quarterback of the future waiting in the wings.
