Game Prediction: #1 Clemson Tigers vs. #7 Miami Hurricanes

Part of the fun of Notre Dame being in a conference for the first time is scoreboard watching each week. When big games like #1 Clemson vs. #7 Miami take place it means a lot more for the Irish than it did in previous seasons.

Clemson was obviously a contender for one of the two ACC title game spots, along with Notre Dame. Miami's impressive 3-0 start has the Hurricanes now in that conversation.

The loser of this game will fall below Notre Dame, while the winner puts itself in even stronger position to secure an ACC title game spot. For Miami, who already beat Louisville, who doesn't play Notre Dame and who has home games against Pitt and North Carolina, an upset win over the Tigers would put them in prime position to make a run.

This game is going to mean a lot for both teams, and for the Fighting Irish.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Clemson 34, Miami 24

I didn't think this Clemson team would be as good as the 2018-19 versions, and thus far that's proven to be the case, but it's still among the nation's best. The Tigers simply out-talented their first three opponents, but we saw some vulnerabilities on defense in the first three games.

The Hurricane defense is improved, but it's not a vintage Miami group. While the Tiger wide receiver unit is still rounding into form, Clemson has the nation's best quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and arguably the nation's best running back in Travis Etienne. Clemson should be able to move the ball and score on Miami, but the question is do the Hurricanes have the firepower to take advantage of a Clemson defense that doesn't look as good as it has in recent seasons.

Quarterback D'Eriq King has provided Miami with a spark, and he has the dual-threat skills to hurt the Clemson defense. Even though the Tigers don't seem to be as good as they have been in recent seasons on defense, that's a very high bar they set, and this unit is still good, and it's significantly better than the first three defenses King faced.

The final piece, at least for me, is Clemson's experience in these kinds of big-time games, and Miami's lack of that. That, ultimately, is the difference for me.

VINCE DeDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Clemson 35, Miami 24

This is a very intriguing game, and frankly, depending on how the Notre Dame game is going I will be very tempted to flip over to this game. Miami has shown it can put up some points with D'Eriq King at quarterback, and he has shown that maybe, just maybe Miami was just a QB shy of being pretty darn good.

Clemson has yet to be tested since they have only played Wake Forest, The Citadel and Virginia, and won by a combined margin of 127-36. They only have three currently ranked teams on their schedule in Miami, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. This is the first real test for the Tigers, and I think that even though they may struggle a bit early I think they pass the test without too much trouble. Miami may sneak in a score at the end to make it look closer than it actually was but I still see Clemson as a double-digit winner in this one.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 38, Miami 17

Miami has been the hot team with the high flying QB, D'Eriq King, and new offensive coordinator, Rhett Lashlee. As exciting and productive as the offense has been, they have shown an ability to struggle any time they lose yards. A negative play derails the drive and momentum of their uptempo offense. The problem for the Hurricanes is the talented Clemson defensive line. This will be the first real chance to determine if Miami is the real deal.

,Recent history says this will be a blowout. Miami has failed to live up to the hype and meet expectations. Clemson, on the other hand, is still a deep team and has the best QB in the country. The Miami defense looks good enough to slow them down but not enough to win.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 41, Miami 20

I'm still not buying Miami. Clemson shines when the spotlight is on, and that'll be the case Saturday night on ABC. I see the Tigers coming out and immediately taking the wind out of the Hurricanes (pun intended). Look for Clemson to go ground and pound, running it between the tackles at Miami early on and wearing them down. After that, it'll be Trevor Lawrence's time to shine and air it out.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 31, Miami 17

The Miami defense will play admirably, but it will be Clemson's front seven that makes the biggest impact. Miami will struggle to consistently move the football because its offensive line will not consistently handle a Clemson front that will make plays at and behind the line of scrimmage. Quarterback D'Eriq King is a great player, but he needs more help than what his offensive line will provide. Clemson will hit a few big plays and control the time of possession. Clemson moves on.

NATHAN ERBACH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Clemson 35, Miami 23

I can’t pick against Clemson, mostly because I feel that would just be the cute thing to do. Miami is much improved, and specifically at the quarterback position with King as the new signal caller. However, after a mediocre game of sorts last week by Clemson, I expect them to come out ready to prove why they are the best team in college football. The Hurricanes are a good football team, so I don’t expect a blowout.

