Clemson Will Be Without Two Top Defensive Starters

Clemson will be without two of its best defenders when it travels to Notre Dame this weekend for its matchup against the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish.

According to Anna Hickey of 247Sports, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. will not travel to South Bend this weekend.

Davis has been banged up all season, and he already missed the Tigers last two games. In 2019, the 6-2, 300-pound defensive tackle was a key part of the Tiger defensive line, registering 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during a freshman All-American season.

Not having Davis in the lineup is a big loss, but he has already missed three games, so the Tigers know what their plan will be without him.

Jones is a first-year starter that registered 15 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Davis and Jones both missed the Clemson victory over Boston College.

Redshirt freshman Keith Maguire replaced Jones in the lineup against the Eagles.

Clemson will also be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is out after testing positive last week for COVID-19.

