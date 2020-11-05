SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Clemson Will Be Without Two Top Defensive Starters

Bryan Driskell

Clemson will be without two of its best defenders when it travels to Notre Dame this weekend for its matchup against the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish.

According to Anna Hickey of 247Sports, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. will not travel to South Bend this weekend.

Davis has been banged up all season, and he already missed the Tigers last two games. In 2019, the 6-2, 300-pound defensive tackle was a key part of the Tiger defensive line, registering 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during a freshman All-American season.

Not having Davis in the lineup is a big loss, but he has already missed three games, so the Tigers know what their plan will be without him.

Jones is a first-year starter that registered 15 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Davis and Jones both missed the Clemson victory over Boston College.

Redshirt freshman Keith Maguire replaced Jones in the lineup against the Eagles.

Clemson will also be without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is out after testing positive last week for COVID-19. 

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
chamgel
chamgel

Just more reason to ask, if not now when for Brian Kelly?

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

All the news, analysis and discussion for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

CoachDeDario

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame Beats Georgia Tech

Instant analysis of the 31-13 Notre Dame victory over Georgia Tech

Bryan Driskell

by

ND2020ut$

Irish Crossover - Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson

The first edition of Irish Crossover is a breakdown of Notre Dame vs. Clemson with Tim Prister

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Clemson Is A Measuring Stick Game For Notre Dame, Like It Or Not

Despite Brian Kelly's pushback of the notion, the Clemson game is a measuring stick for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Petu

Notre Dame Has A Golden Opportunity In Front Of It vs. Clemson

Notre Dame has a chance to take a big step forward when No. 1 Clemson comes to town on Saturday

Bryan Driskell

by

at7724

Notre Dame Offense Must Pull Its Weight Against Clemson

If Notre Dame is going to pull off an upset against Clemson, the Irish offense will need to pull its weight

Bryan Driskell

by

BPirish05

Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Clemson

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its matchup against Clemson

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Chris Tyree, Ian Book and Business Plans

In the latest WSBT segment, we talk about the Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup, and all it entails

Bryan Driskell

by

JM0123

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

A look at how the Notre Dame starting lineups stack up against each other from a recruiting standpoint.

Bryan Driskell

by

dlinewins

Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson With TigerNet

Notre Dame and Clemson square off this weekend, and I talked about the matchup with TigerNet.

Bryan Driskell