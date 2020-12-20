Rose Bowl Semi-Final Game Has Been Moved To Texas

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly threw his weight around yesterday in pushing to have the College Football Playoff game scheduled for the Rose Bowl to be moved, and the game has now been moved.

Here is the release about the change.

"The College Football Playoff Management Committee and Tournament of Roses have mutually agreed that, given the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California, the CFP semifinal game previously scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium will now be played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX.



"The game in Dallas will still be played in the mid-afternoon window on New Year's Day.



"We are pleased that parents and loved ones will now be able to see their students play in the game.



"We are very grateful to Rose Bowl officials and the City of Pasadena. They have worked hard to listen to the concerns of the CFP, the teams that might have played there, and their state and government officials. The Tournament of Roses has acted in the best interest of the people who live in Southern California. And we're grateful to Cotton Bowl and AT&T Stadium officials for their ability to make this late switch possible.



"Add this to the list of ways 2020 has demanded flexibility and last-minute accommodation from everyone in college football. Given all the complexities and difficulties involved, this is the best outcome for everyone concerned."

