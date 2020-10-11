SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week Six

Bryan Driskell

The second edition of the Irish Breakdown Top 25 is ready after a wild weekend of college football that included a 42-26 Notre Dame victory over Florida State. (Last week's ranking in parenthesis)

1. Clemson Tigers - 3-0 (2)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide - 3-0 (1)
3. Georgia Bulldogs - 3-0 (5)
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 3-0 (6)
5. Oklahoma State Cowboys - 3-0 (7)
6. Florida Gators - 2-1 (3)
7. North Carolina Tar Heels - 3-0 (9)
8. Miami Hurricanes - 3-1 (3)
9. SMU Mustangs - 4-0 (11)
10. Cincinnati Bearcats - 3-0 (13)
11. Texas A&M Aggies - 2-1 (NR)
12. Kansas State Wildcats - 3-1 (15)
13. Iowa State Cyclones - 3-1 (16)
14. BYU Cougars - 4-0 (12)
15. Louisiana Rajun Cajuns - 3-0 (14)
16. Boston College Eagles - 3-1 (NR)
17. Virginia Tech Hokies - 2-1 (10)
18. NC State Wolfpack - 3-1 (25)
19. Tennessee Volunteers - 2-1 (8)
20. Auburn Tigers - 2-1 (20)
21. West Virginia Mountaineers - 2-1 (21)
22. Tulsa Golden Hurricanes - 1-1 (23)
23. UCF Golden Knights - 2-1 (24)
24. Army Black Knights - 4-1 (22)
25. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers - 3-0 (NR)

Dropped Out:

The preseason expectations for each team are a very, very small part of the equation. This is about resume, eye test and dominance over current opponents.

This Top 25 includes ONLY teams who have actually played. Yes, I am punishing the Big Ten and Pac 12 teams because they chose not to play. I also will NOT include the Pac 12 at any point this season since they are only playing six games.

Each ranking will be based on that team’s entire resume up to that point, and won’t be a one-week snapshot that the AP and Coaches Polls tend to be. It is meant to be more like the College Football Playoff selection process, but with my view of where teams should rank.

———————

