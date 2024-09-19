College Football Week 3 TV Ratings: Where Notre Dame Ranked
Notre Dame is one of the most popular and polarizing programs in college football. As such, the Fighting Irish are also one of the most viewed teams, routinely amassing huge TV numbers.. This past weekend versus Purdue was no different, despite the lopsided outcome in West Lafayette.
On3 has compiled data from network press releases to piece together the top 10 most-watched games of Week 3 in college football. Data from SEC Network, ACC Network and the Longhorn Network are not included since those networks don't pay for Nielsen to measure viewership. Nielsen figures include streaming viewership and out-of-home viewing.
Top 10 Most-Watched Week 3 College Football Games
10. UTSA at Texas [ESPN] 1.48 million viewers
Viewers tuning into this blowout got a treat, a chance to watch Arch Manning for the most significant action of his career.
9. Memphis at Florida State [ESPN] 1.59 million viewers
Hey look, fans, a chance to witness the Noles sink further into oblivion with a loss to Memphis in the Mike Norvell Bowl.
8. Notre Dame at Purdue [CBS] 2.28 million viewers
Over 2 million tuned in, but how many stuck around once the Irish started boat-racing the Boilermakers out of Ross-Ade Stadium?
7. Arizona at Kansas State [FOX] 2.58 million viewers
Avery Johnson's national coming-out party in a crucial Big 12 win for Kansas State.
6. Oregon at Oregon State [FOX] 2.82 million viewers
The Civil War in Corvallis as the Ducks provide their first evidence of 2024 why they're top 10 ranked.
5. Colorado at Colorado State [CBS] 3.25 million viewers
The Deion Effect is real and it continues to have a profound impact on TV ratings.
4. Texas A&M at Florida [ABC] 4.8 million viewers
Viewers came to see Florida's DJ Lagway, but A&M's Marcel Reed wound up being the best rookie QB in the Swamp.
3. LSU at South Carolina [ABC] 4.94 million viewers
Viewers of this noon ET kickoff were treated to arguably the most entertaining game of the weekend.
2. Alabama at Wisconsin [FOX] 5.03 million viewers
On paper, this was an intriguing SEC-Big Ten matchup. In reality, this game had no drama after the opening quarter.
1. Georgia at Kentucky [ABC] 6.6 million viewers
The most-watched game of Week 3 kept fans locked in for 60 minutes as Kentucky almost shocked the nation's top-ranked team.
Notre Dame Football's Marcus Freeman Earns Honorary Head Coach Position With AFCA