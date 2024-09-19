Irish Breakdown

College Football Week 3 TV Ratings: Where Notre Dame Ranked

The Week 3 TV numbers are in, and Notre Dame was once again one of the most-watched programs in college football.

Rich Cirminiello

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Kevin Bauman (84) celebrates in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) after a Notre Dame Fighting Irish touchdown Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 66-7.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cooper Flanagan (87) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Kevin Bauman (84) celebrates in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) after a Notre Dame Fighting Irish touchdown Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 66-7. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame is one of the most popular and polarizing programs in college football. As such, the Fighting Irish are also one of the most viewed teams, routinely amassing huge TV numbers.. This past weekend versus Purdue was no different, despite the lopsided outcome in West Lafayette.

On3 has compiled data from network press releases to piece together the top 10 most-watched games of Week 3 in college football. Data from SEC NetworkACC Network and the Longhorn Network are not included since those networks don't pay for Nielsen to measure viewership. Nielsen figures include streaming viewership and out-of-home viewing.

Top 10 Most-Watched Week 3 College Football Games

10. UTSA at Texas [ESPN] 1.48 million viewers

Viewers tuning into this blowout got a treat, a chance to watch Arch Manning for the most significant action of his career.

9. Memphis at Florida State [ESPN] 1.59 million viewers

Hey look, fans, a chance to witness the Noles sink further into oblivion with a loss to Memphis in the Mike Norvell Bowl.

8. Notre Dame at Purdue [CBS] 2.28 million viewers

Over 2 million tuned in, but how many stuck around once the Irish started boat-racing the Boilermakers out of Ross-Ade Stadium?

7. Arizona at Kansas State [FOX] 2.58 million viewers

Avery Johnson's national coming-out party in a crucial Big 12 win for Kansas State.

6. Oregon at Oregon State [FOX] 2.82 million viewers

The Civil War in Corvallis as the Ducks provide their first evidence of 2024 why they're top 10 ranked.

5. Colorado at Colorado State [CBS] 3.25 million viewers

The Deion Effect is real and it continues to have a profound impact on TV ratings.

4. Texas A&M at Florida [ABC] 4.8 million viewers

Viewers came to see Florida's DJ Lagway, but A&M's Marcel Reed wound up being the best rookie QB in the Swamp.

3. LSU at South Carolina [ABC] 4.94 million viewers

Viewers of this noon ET kickoff were treated to arguably the most entertaining game of the weekend.

2. Alabama at Wisconsin [FOX] 5.03 million viewers

On paper, this was an intriguing SEC-Big Ten matchup. In reality, this game had no drama after the opening quarter.

1. Georgia at Kentucky [ABC] 6.6 million viewers

The most-watched game of Week 3 kept fans locked in for 60 minutes as Kentucky almost shocked the nation's top-ranked team.

