Elite Athlete Dallas Golden Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame has added a huge a monster pickup to its 2025 class by landing a commitment from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep athlete Dallas Golden. The 6-0, 185-pound two-way standout chose the Fighting Irish over programs like Florida State, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Miami (Fla.) and Florida.
Golden was a two-way star for Berkeley Prep, dominating as a defensive back and all-around impact player on offense. He has spent time playing cornerback, safety, running back and even some wide receiver for Berkeley Prep. Golden led the Buccaneers to a state championship in 2023, and in that game he rushed for 183 yards, caught two passes for 38 yards, scored two touchdowns and had a pass breakup.
On the season, Golden rushed for 1,467 yards (7.2 YPC) and 19 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 394 yards and five more scores. Golden also picked off five passes and broke up four more passes while playing both safety and cornerback for Berkeley Prep. He rushed for 1,403 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore while also catching a touchdown pass and returning a punt for a score.
Notre Dame is recruiting Golden to play cornerback, and he projects elite talent for that position. Golden could play either outside spot (field, boundary), but he also projects as a potential impact slot player. Part of what makes Golden an elite prospect is that he grades out as a starter at multiple positions on both sides of the ball. On top of potential thriving at all three corner spots, he could be an impact player at safety and could also be a difference maker at running back or wide receiver.
Landing Golden continues the dominant recruiting that Mike Mickens has done since he arrived as the corners coach for the Irish. Notre Dame has now landed a cornerback that graded out as a Top 100 recruit or better on the Irish Breakdown board in three of the last four recruiting cycles. The other two were Benjamin Morrison in the 2022 class and Christian Gray in the 2023 class.
Golden is a big time athlete, possessing top notch speed, elite agility and excellent balance. He's also a player that is more than willing to mix it up and play physical. Being an impressive athlete isn't all that makes Golden a special football player. He's also very smart and shows the kind of instincts and football IQ that Mickens covets.
Golden is an underrated recruit despite being a consensus Top 200 player. He grades out as a Top 50 player on the Irish Breakdown board and earned a 5.0-star upside grade. 247Sports ranks Golden as the No. 83 overall player in the country.
The Berkeley Prep star earned scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Texas, USC, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, Florida, Miami (Fla.), Texas A&M, Auburn, Louisville, Iowa, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Colorado, Duke, Rutgers, Boston College, Syracuse, Indiana, UCF and Cincinnati.
Golden is the 20th player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2025 class. He joins big time quarterback Deuce Knight, running backs Daniel Anderson and Justin Thurman, wide receivers Elijah Burress, Shaun Terry and Jerome Bettis Jr., tight end James Flanigan, offensive lineman Owen Strebig, Will Black and Matty Augustine, defensive end Christopher Burgess and Joseph Reiff, defensive tackle Davion Dixon, Money defender Dominik Hulak, linebackers Anthony Sacca and Josiah Kia, cornerback Cree Thomas, and safeties Ivan Taylor and Ethan Long.
Notre Dame currently has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2025 cycle according to Rivals and 247Sports.
